क्या बुर्ज खलीफा को राहुल गांधी के सम्मान में सजाया गया...जानिए वायरल वीडियो का सच...

Congress President @RahulGandhi is set to begin his NRI outreach tours with a second visit to West Asia. Date: 11th January 2019 Venue : Dubai cricket stadium Time 4.00pm #RahulGandhiInUAE#RGinUAE#Celebrating150YearOfMahatma#YearOfTolerance2019 pic.twitter.com/TQF2eCNKxh