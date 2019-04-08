घोड़े पर सवार होकर परीक्षा देने पहुंची 10वीं की छात्रा, आनंद महिन्द्रा ने वीडियो शेयर कर की तारीफ

सोमवार, 8 अप्रैल 2019 (14:42 IST)
महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिन्द्रा सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय रहते हैं और रोचक चीजों को साझा करते रहे हैं। आनंद महिन्द्रा ने ट्विटर पर घोड़े पर सवार एक छात्रा का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उसकी तारीफ करते उसे हीरो बताया है।
 

This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala. This story made my Sunday morning brew of @arakucoffeein taste better! After all, ARAKU coffee is about #cupofchange #GirlPower @NanhiKali pic.twitter.com/45zOeFEnwV

— Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) 7 April 2019
केरल थ्रिसूर की रहने वाली एक लड़की घोड़े पर सवार होकर 10वीं क्लास की परीक्षा देने जा रही थी। महिन्द्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन इस लड़की के वीडियो को ट्वीटर पर शेयर किया है।
 

Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future... https://t.co/6HfnYAHHfu

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 7 April 2019
महिन्द्रा ने छात्रा की तारीफ करते हुए कहा है कि इसे दुनिया भर में वायरल होने की आवश्यकता है। यह भी अतुल्य भारत है।

महिन्द्रा ने लिखा है कि मैं इस छात्रा और इसके घोड़े की तस्वीर को स्क्रीन सेवर पर सेव करना चाहता हूं, क्या कोई इस छात्रा को जानता है? महिन्द्रा के इस ट्‍वीट को लोगों ने पंसद करते हुए रीट्वीट भी किया है।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए खुशखबर, यहां खुलने वाला है नौकरी का पिटारा

1 करोड़ 46 लाख में बिका यह बैग

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री का दावा, भारत ने एक और हमला करने की योजना बनाई

पति और एक्स बॉयफ्रेंड की फिल्म देखने पहुंचीं करीना कपूर (फोटो)

यह चुटकुला खूब देर तक हंसाएगा : आंख क्यों सूजी हुई है?

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

जरूर पढ़ें

राहुल ने कहा- मैं मोदी को पसंद करता हूं और लगने लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे

गुड़ी पड़वा पर आमंत्रित कर लें मां लक्ष्मी को, 11 सच्ची कौड़ियां कर देंगी मालामाल

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : छोटे दलों के बढ़ते वोट प्रतिशत ने इन्‍हें बनाया महत्वपूर्ण

राजनीति ने भाई-भाई को बांट रखा है, वोटों की खातिर करते हैं एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ प्रचार

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

घोड़े पर सवार होकर परीक्षा देने पहुंची 10वीं की छात्रा, आनंद महिन्द्रा ने वीडियो शेयर कर की तारीफ

IT का छापा : एनजीओ संचालक रातोंरात कैसे बना करोड़ों का मालिक, रसूख देखकर फटी रह गई आंखें

चेन्नई के सामने केकेआर की रन मशीन रसेल पर अंकुश लगाने की चुनौती

15 अप्रैल को वर्ल्ड कप के लिए चुनी जाएगी टीम इंडिया

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : भाजपा के घोषणा पत्र की 6 बड़ी बातें

अगला लेख IT का छापा : एनजीओ संचालक रातोंरात कैसे बना करोड़ों का मालिक, रसूख देखकर फटी रह गई आंखें