ISIS के नए मॉड्यूल की तलाश में यूपी और दिल्ली में 16 जगह NIA के छापे
बुधवार, 26 दिसंबर 2018 (12:19 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को आतंकी संगठन ISIS के नए मॉड्यूल को लेकर चल रही अपनी जांच के सिलसिले में उत्तरप्रदेश और नई दिल्ली में 16 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की।
Visuals from Amroha where NIA is conducting searches in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. Searches are underway at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aCp03AYRr6