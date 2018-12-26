ISIS के नए मॉड्यूल की तलाश में यूपी और दिल्ली में 16 जगह NIA के छापे

बुधवार, 26 दिसंबर 2018 (12:19 IST)
नई दिल्ली। राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने बुधवार को आतंकी संगठन ISIS के नए मॉड्यूल को लेकर चल रही अपनी जांच के सिलसिले में उत्तरप्रदेश और नई दिल्ली में 16 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की।

Visuals from Amroha where NIA is conducting searches in connection with a new ISIS module styled as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'. Searches are underway at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. pic.twitter.com/aCp03AYRr6

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 26 December 2018
आईएसआईएस के इस नए मॉड्यूल का नाम ‘हरकत उल हर्ब ए इस्लाम’ है। NIA के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि छापेमारी जारी है। इस बीच खबर है कि छापे के दौरान 5 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।
 
जानकारी के मुताबिक दिल्ली के जाफराबाद और उत्तर प्रदेश के अमरोहा समेत 16 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की गई है। यह कार्रवाई एनआईए और एटीएस की संयुक्त टीम ने की है। (Photo courtesy : ANI Twitter)

